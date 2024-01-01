Will you get into Warner Pacific College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Warner Pacific College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Warner Pacific College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Warner Pacific College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Warner Pacific College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Warner Pacific College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.05

Is your high school GPA good enough for Warner Pacific College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Warner Pacific College is 3.05 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Warner Pacific College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.