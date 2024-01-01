Will you get into Webber International University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Webber International University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Webber International University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Webber International University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Webber International University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Webber International University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 913.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 2.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for Webber International University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Webber International University is 2.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Webber International University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.