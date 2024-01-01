Will you get into Wells College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wells.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wells’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wells Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wells.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|995.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.44
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wells?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wells is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Wells is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Wells with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Wells College
Will I get into Wells with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Wells College