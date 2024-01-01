Will you get into Wells College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wells.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wells’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wells Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wells.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wells?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wells is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Wells is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.