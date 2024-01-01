Will you get into Wesley College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wesley College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wesley College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Wesley College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wesley College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Wesley College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|840.0
|Average ACT
|16.5
|Average GPA
|2.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for Wesley College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wesley College is 2.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Wesley College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 90% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College
-
Will I get into Wesley College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Wesley College