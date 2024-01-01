Will you get into Wesley College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wesley College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wesley College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wesley College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wesley College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wesley College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 840.0 Average ACT 16.5 Average GPA 2.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wesley College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wesley College is 2.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Wesley College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.