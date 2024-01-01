Will you get into West Virginia State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WVSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WVSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WVSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WVSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of West Virginia State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 900.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.17

Is your high school GPA good enough for WVSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WVSU is 3.17 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. WVSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.