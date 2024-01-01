Will you get into Western Kentucky University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WKU HILLTOPPERS’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WKU HILLTOPPERS Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WKU HILLTOPPERS.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for WKU HILLTOPPERS?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WKU HILLTOPPERS is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and WKU HILLTOPPERS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.