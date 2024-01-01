Will you get into Western Kentucky University?
WKU HILLTOPPERS Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into WKU HILLTOPPERS.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1010.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for WKU HILLTOPPERS?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at WKU HILLTOPPERS is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and WKU HILLTOPPERS is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University
Will I get into WKU HILLTOPPERS with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Western Kentucky University