Western Kentucky University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to WKU HILLTOPPERS. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to WKU HILLTOPPERS.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At WKU HILLTOPPERS, 23.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Western Kentucky University
What are the transfer requirements for WKU HILLTOPPERS?
WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|N/A
|Interview
|N/A
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, WKU HILLTOPPERS also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a minimum of 24 credits.
What are Western Kentucky University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WKU HILLTOPPERS transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 1
When are decision dates for Western Kentucky University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to WKU HILLTOPPERS on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|August 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Western Kentucky University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, WKU HILLTOPPERS received 1615 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 1540 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WKU HILLTOPPERS is 95.36%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WKU HILLTOPPERS. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 1540 accepted transfer students, 951 students enrolled - that means the yield was 61.75%.
WKU HILLTOPPERS accepts 96 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Western Kentucky University transfer GPA requirements?
WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for WKU HILLTOPPERS
WKU HILLTOPPERS has noted the additional policies: Some programs may not transfer credit for any course which carries a grade less than 'C.'.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into WKU HILLTOPPERS
WKU HILLTOPPERS accepts 95.36% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into WKU HILLTOPPERS, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.39 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.53. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WKU HILLTOPPERS students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|430
|550
|490
|SAT Reading
|430
|540
|485
|2018 Total SAT Score
|860
|1090
|975
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|25
|21
|ACT Reading
|19
|28
|23
|2018 Total ACT Score
|36
|53
|44
Western Kentucky University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for Western Kentucky University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring