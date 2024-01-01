Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Western Kentucky University

Will you enjoy Western Kentucky University as a transfer student?

Western Kentucky University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Can you transfer into Western Kentucky University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for WKU HILLTOPPERS? WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement N/A Interview N/A Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, WKU HILLTOPPERS also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Western Kentucky University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WKU HILLTOPPERS transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline May 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Western Kentucky University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, WKU HILLTOPPERS received 1615 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1540 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WKU HILLTOPPERS is 95.36%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WKU HILLTOPPERS. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Western Kentucky University transfer GPA requirements? WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, WKU HILLTOPPERS requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for WKU HILLTOPPERS WKU HILLTOPPERS has noted the additional policies: Some programs may not transfer credit for any course which carries a grade less than 'C.'.

Will you enjoy transferring to WKU HILLTOPPERS? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to WKU HILLTOPPERS. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bowling Green... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at WKU HILLTOPPERS is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to WKU HILLTOPPERS then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into WKU HILLTOPPERS Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the WKU HILLTOPPERS website for more info.

WKU HILLTOPPERS accepts 95.36% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into WKU HILLTOPPERS, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.39 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.53. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WKU HILLTOPPERS students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 550 490 SAT Reading 430 540 485 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1090 975 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 25 21 ACT Reading 19 28 23 2018 Total ACT Score 36 53 44 Western Kentucky University’s average SAT score is 975. To be a competitive applicant for Western Kentucky University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

