Wheaton College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Wheaton College . We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Wheaton College .
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Wheaton College , 7.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Wheaton College
What are the transfer requirements for Wheaton College ?
Wheaton College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Recommended of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Wheaton College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Wheaton College requires a minimum of 15 credits.
What are Wheaton College’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Wheaton College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|-
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Wheaton College transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Wheaton College on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|beginning March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|-
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Wheaton College’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Wheaton College received 94 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 77 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Wheaton College is 81.91%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Wheaton College . You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 77 accepted transfer students, 48 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.34%.
Wheaton College accepts 82 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Wheaton College
What are the Wheaton College transfer GPA requirements?
Wheaton College requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for Wheaton College
Wheaton College has noted the additional policies: .
Will you enjoy transferring to Wheaton College ?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Wheaton College .
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Wheaton...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Wheaton College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Wheaton College
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Wheaton College website
for more info.
Wheaton College accepts 81.91% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Wheaton College , you should have a current GPA of at least 3.7 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.85. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Wheaton College students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|580
|690
|635
|SAT Reading
|590
|710
|650
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1170
|1400
|1285
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|25
|-
|25
|ACT Reading
|27
|34
|30
|2018 Total ACT Score
|52
|34
|43
Wheaton College’s average SAT score is 1285. To be a competitive applicant for Wheaton College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
