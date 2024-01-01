Will you get into Widener University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Widener University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Widener University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Widener University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Widener University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Widener University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for Widener University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Widener University is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Widener University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.