To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WSSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WSSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WSSU.

School Average Average SAT 870.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for WSSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WSSU is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and WSSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.