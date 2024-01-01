Will you get into Winston-Salem State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WSSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WSSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
WSSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into WSSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Winston-Salem State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|870.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for WSSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at WSSU is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and WSSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into WSSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University
Will I get into WSSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Winston-Salem State University