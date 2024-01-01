Will you get into Winthrop University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Winthrop University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Winthrop University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Winthrop University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Winthrop University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Winthrop University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Winthrop University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Winthrop University is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Winthrop University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.