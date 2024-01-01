Will you get into Winthrop University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Winthrop University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Winthrop University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Winthrop University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Winthrop University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Winthrop University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1020.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for Winthrop University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Winthrop University is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Winthrop University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University
Will I get into Winthrop University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Winthrop University