Pope County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 24% of Pope County residents in Arkansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Pope County residents in Arkansas will continue to need help paying for college. 1,670 men and 1,541 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,701 men 2,347 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Pope County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Pope County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Pope County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Pope County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pope County residents?

There are 335 scholarships totaling $1,141,890.00 available to Pope County residents. You can easily browse through all 335 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Pope County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Pope County?

Do I need to be a resident of Pope County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Pope County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Pope County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.