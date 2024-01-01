Boulder County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 44% of Boulder County residents in Colorado over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 25% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Boulder County residents in Colorado will continue to need help paying for college. 7,732 men and 7,403 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 18,532 men 17,644 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Boulder County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Boulder County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Boulder County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Boulder County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Boulder County residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Boulder County residents. You can easily browse through all 421 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Boulder County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Boulder County?

Do I need to be a resident of Boulder County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Boulder County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Boulder County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.