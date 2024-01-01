Chatham County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Chatham County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 48% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Chatham County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 6,997 men and 6,500 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 7,821 men 10,475 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Chatham County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Chatham County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Chatham County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Chatham County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Chatham County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Chatham County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

