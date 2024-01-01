Sign Up
2024 DuPage County Scholarships

DuPage County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of DuPage County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that DuPage County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 28,200 men and 26,880 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 27,110 men 29,609 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to DuPage County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. DuPage County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to DuPage County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for DuPage County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for DuPage County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to DuPage County residents. You can easily browse through all 458 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in DuPage County?

458 scholarships worth $1,781,697.00 are available for college students in DuPage County. In addition, we encourage current college students in DuPage County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in DuPage for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in DuPage County?

458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 are available for high school seniors in DuPage County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of DuPage County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for DuPage County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to DuPage County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for DuPage Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for DuPage
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for DuPage
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for DuPage
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for DuPage
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Verne R. Dapp Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Award
Sponsor:
Elks National Foundation
Applicant must be a high school senior who is a citizen of the United States. Selection is based upon scholarship, leadership, and financial need.
Deadline:
November 5
$50,000.00
Albert W. Dent Scholarship
Sponsor:
Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives
Applicant must be a minority who is a full-time student entering the fall term of their final year of classroom work in a healthcare management graduate program. Applicant must be a student associate of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Financial aid must be demonstrated.
Deadline:
March 31
$5,000.00
General Mills Inc. James Ford Bell Graduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
Institute of Food Technologists (IFT)
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and major in the food science or food technology fields.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,000.00
Institute of Food Technologists Graduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
Institute of Food Technologists (IFT)
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, conduct research in the area of food science or food technology and must demonstrate an interest in research.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,000.00
ANS Graduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
John R. Lamarsh Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
Joseph R. Dietrich Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a U.S. institution and must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
James F. Schumar Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident pursuing graduate studies at a U.S. institution and must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Alan F. Henry/Paul A. Greebler Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a U.S. institution pursuing graduate studies in reactor physics. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,500.00
Robert A. Dannels Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member. Handicapped persons are encouraged to apply.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,500.00
ANS Sophomore Undergraduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a U.S. institution and must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee, member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Illinois
Applicant must attend an accredited high school in Illinois and compete in the state oratorical contest.
Deadline:
January 27
$1,600.00
