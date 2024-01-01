DuPage County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of DuPage County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that DuPage County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 28,200 men and 26,880 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 27,110 men 29,609 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to DuPage County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. DuPage County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to DuPage County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for DuPage County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for DuPage County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to DuPage County residents. You can easily browse through all 458 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in DuPage County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in DuPage County?

Do I need to be a resident of DuPage County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for DuPage County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to DuPage County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.