Baton Rouge residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Baton Rouge residents is $40,948.00, and 18.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Baton Rouge, LA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

32.3% of Baton Rouge residents have a college degree or higher, while 27.8% have a high school degree but no more and 12.1% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.8% have at least some college education, 19.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Baton Rouge residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.0% of people living in Baton Rouge, LA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Baton Rouge.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Baton Rouge, LA residents?

There are 132 scholarships totaling $301,856.00 available to Baton Rouge residents.

Are these scholarships available for Baton Rouge high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Baton Rouge can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Baton Rouge?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Baton Rouge can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.