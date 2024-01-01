Jersey City residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Jersey City residents is $62,739.00, and 33.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Jersey City, NJ more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

44.7% of Jersey City residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.5% have a high school degree but no more and 13.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 18.3% have at least some college education, 26.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Jersey City residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.4% of people living in Jersey City, NJ are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Jersey City.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Jersey City, NJ residents?

There are 233 scholarships totaling $924,500.00 available to Jersey City residents.

Are these scholarships available for Jersey City high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Jersey City can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Jersey City?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Jersey City can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.