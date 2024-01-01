Sign Up
2024 Minnehaha County Scholarships

Minnehaha County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 97% of Minnehaha County residents in South Dakota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 34% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Minnehaha County residents in South Dakota will continue to need help paying for college. 4,916 men and 4,346 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,146 men 5,355 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Minnehaha County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Minnehaha County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Minnehaha County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Minnehaha County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Minnehaha County residents?

There are 64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 available to Minnehaha County residents. You can easily browse through all 64 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Minnehaha County?

64 scholarships worth $152,950.00 are available for college students in Minnehaha County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Minnehaha County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Minnehaha for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Minnehaha County?

64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 are available for high school seniors in Minnehaha County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Minnehaha County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Minnehaha County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Minnehaha County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

437 Scholarship
Sponsor:
Indian Health Employee Scholarship
Applicant must prove Native American background.
Deadline:
March 28
-
Briggs/May Scholarship
Sponsor:
South Dakota State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.9 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 29 and have participated in activities.
Deadline:
January 25
$9,500.00
Continuing Student Academic Scholarships
Sponsor:
South Dakota State University
Applicants should contact their academic department for scholarship information.
Deadline:
January 25
$6,000.00
New Student Academic Scholarships
Sponsor:
South Dakota State University
Applicant must be a new first-year student.
Deadline:
January 25
$6,000.00
Cinkelvic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must demonstrate scholastic ability, character, initiative, sincerity, and the desire to become a productive contributing individual within the society in which he or she lives. First preference is given to a graduate of Baker High School.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Mr. L.R. and Mrs. Nellie Pike Chiesman Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be a senior in high school admitted to Black Hills State University. Preference is given to applicant who ranks in the top tenth of class.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Leadership Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northern State University
Applicant must be able to demonstrate leadership skills and activities as demonstrated by personal recommendations.
Deadline:
August 15
$350.00
Peter and Laurella Hasenmueller Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must enroll in a minimum of 15 credit hours per semester.
Deadline:
None
-
Gil and Trudy Hause Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must be a high school graduate who has not previously attended a post-secondary institution. Applicant must be in the upper third of their class and have been accepted to Black Hills State University. Application is made during the senior year of high school.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Audrey Mullin Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must be a high school graduate who has not previously attended a post-secondary institution. Applicants must be in the upper third of their class and have been admitted to Black Hills State University. Application is made during the senior year of high school.
Deadline:
None
-
Betty Jean Nelson Scholarship
Sponsor:
Black Hills State University
Applicant must be a high school graduate who has not previously attended a post-secondary institution. Applicant must be in the upper third of their class and have been admitted to Black Hills State University. Application is made during the senior year of high school.
Deadline:
None
-
Bailey Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Sioux Falls
Applicant must be a Wyoming resident who meets the academic requirements of a full-time student (without restrictions). Applicant must maintain a 2.0 cumulative GPA and have a minimum composite ACT score of 19. Completed FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
February 15 (priority)
$2,000.00
Northern Wolf PACT Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northern State University
Applicant must have a minimum ACT score of 21 or above in order to be considered. A complete admission application, application fee, high school transcript and ACT must be received by March 1 for priority consideration.
Deadline:
March 1 (priority)
$2,500.00
