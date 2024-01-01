Minnehaha County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 97% of Minnehaha County residents in South Dakota over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 34% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Minnehaha County residents in South Dakota will continue to need help paying for college. 4,916 men and 4,346 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,146 men 5,355 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Minnehaha County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Minnehaha County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Minnehaha County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Minnehaha County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Minnehaha County residents?

There are 64 scholarships totaling $152,950.00 available to Minnehaha County residents. You can easily browse through all 64 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Minnehaha County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Minnehaha County?

Do I need to be a resident of Minnehaha County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Minnehaha County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Minnehaha County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.