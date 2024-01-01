Knoxville residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Knoxville residents is $36,331.00, and 11.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Knoxville, TN more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.4% of Knoxville residents have a college degree or higher, while 28.3% have a high school degree but no more and 11.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.5% have at least some college education, 19.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Knoxville residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.0% of people living in Knoxville, TN are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 22.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Knoxville.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Knoxville, TN residents?

There are 364 scholarships totaling $1,555,302.00 available to Knoxville residents.

Are these scholarships available for Knoxville high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Knoxville can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Knoxville?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Knoxville can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.