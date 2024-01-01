Will you get into The New School?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New School University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New School University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

New School University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into New School University.

For a more detailed breakdown of The New School admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for New School University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at New School University is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and New School University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.