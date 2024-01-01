Will you get into Agnes Scott College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Agnes Scott College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Agnes Scott College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Agnes Scott College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Agnes Scott College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for Agnes Scott College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Agnes Scott College is 3.76 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Agnes Scott College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.