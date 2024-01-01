Will you get into Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1170.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.61
Is your high school GPA good enough for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
