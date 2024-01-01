Will you get accepted?

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, 36.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences? Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 15 Winter Transfer Deadline - Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline - Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences received 88 transfer applicants. The school accepted 50 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is 56.82%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences transfer GPA requirements? Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Will you enjoy transferring to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Albany... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences website for more info.

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences accepts 56.82% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.61 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.75. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 640 590 SAT Reading 500 600 550 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1240 1140 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math - - - ACT Reading - - - 2018 Total ACT Score - - - Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences’s average SAT score is 1140. To be a competitive applicant for Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

