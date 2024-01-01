Will you get into Albany State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Albany State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Albany State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Albany State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Albany State University.

School Average Average SAT 895.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 2.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for Albany State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Albany State University is 2.77 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Albany State University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.