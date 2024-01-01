Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Will you get into Alcorn State University?

Your SAT Score

*optional

Your ACT Score

*optional
Select a score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36

    • Your GPA*

    on a 4.0 scale

    *gpa score is required

    This free tools calculates your chanse of getting accepdet to Alcorn State University

    Please note estimates are based on test scoreand GPA average of previously admitted Alcorn State University

    Want chances at another school?

    Will you get into Alcorn State University?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Alcorn State University.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Alcorn State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    Alcorn State University Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into Alcorn State University.

    School Average
    Average SAT 880.0
    Average ACT 18.0
    Average GPA 3.11

    Is your high school GPA good enough for Alcorn State University?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at Alcorn State University is 3.11 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Alcorn State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University
    • Will I get into Alcorn State University with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Alcorn State University

    If you’re interested in calculating your chances at Alcorn State University, try these schools too:

    Samford University (SU) Chances Calculator
    Morehouse College Chances Calculator
    Georgetown College Chances Calculator
    Loyola University New Orleans Chances Calculator
    Warren Wilson WWC Chances Calculator
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved