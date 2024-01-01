Will you get into Alcorn State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Alcorn State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Alcorn State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Alcorn State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Alcorn State University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|880.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|3.11
Is your high school GPA good enough for Alcorn State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Alcorn State University is 3.11 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Alcorn State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
