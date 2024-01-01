Will you get into Alvernia University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Alvernia University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Alvernia University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Alvernia University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Alvernia University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Alvernia University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Alvernia University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Alvernia University is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Alvernia University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.