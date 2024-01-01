Will you get into Anderson University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into AU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for AU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
AU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into AU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Anderson University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1066.5
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for AU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at AU is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and AU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into AU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University
-
Will I get into AU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Anderson University