Will you get into Anderson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into AU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for AU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

AU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into AU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Anderson University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1066.5 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for AU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at AU is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and AU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.