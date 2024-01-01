Will you get into Appalachian Bible College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Appalachian Bible College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Appalachian Bible College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Appalachian Bible College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Appalachian Bible College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Appalachian Bible College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 2.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for Appalachian Bible College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Appalachian Bible College is 2.25 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Appalachian Bible College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.