Will you get into Appalachian Bible College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Appalachian Bible College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Appalachian Bible College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Appalachian Bible College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Appalachian Bible College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Appalachian Bible College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1050.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|2.25
Is your high school GPA good enough for Appalachian Bible College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Appalachian Bible College is 2.25 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Appalachian Bible College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College
-
Will I get into Appalachian Bible College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Appalachian Bible College