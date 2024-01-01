Will you get into Appalachian State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Appalachian State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Appalachian State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Appalachian State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Appalachian State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Appalachian State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1150.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|4.29
Is your high school GPA good enough for Appalachian State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Appalachian State University is 4.29 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Appalachian State University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
