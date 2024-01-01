Will you get into Asbury University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into dba Asbury College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for dba Asbury College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
dba Asbury College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into dba Asbury College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Asbury University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1090.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for dba Asbury College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at dba Asbury College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and dba Asbury College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University
Will I get into dba Asbury College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Asbury University