Will you get into Asbury University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into dba Asbury College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for dba Asbury College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

dba Asbury College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into dba Asbury College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Asbury University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for dba Asbury College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at dba Asbury College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and dba Asbury College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.