Will you get into Averett University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Averett.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Averett’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Averett Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Averett.

For a more detailed breakdown of Averett University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 905.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for Averett?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Averett is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Averett is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.