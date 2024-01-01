Will you get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences.

School Average Average SAT 1185.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.