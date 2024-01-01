Will you get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1185.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.2
Is your high school GPA good enough for Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
-
Will I get into Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences