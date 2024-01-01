Will you get into Blue Mountain College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Blue Mountain College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Blue Mountain College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Blue Mountain College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Blue Mountain College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Blue Mountain College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for Blue Mountain College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Blue Mountain College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Blue Mountain College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College
-
Will I get into Blue Mountain College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Blue Mountain College