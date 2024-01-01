Will you get into Blue Mountain College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Blue Mountain College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Blue Mountain College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Blue Mountain College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Blue Mountain College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for Blue Mountain College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Blue Mountain College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Blue Mountain College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.