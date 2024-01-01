Blue Mountain College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Blue Mountain College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Blue Mountain College.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Blue Mountain College, 44.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Blue Mountain College
What are the transfer requirements for Blue Mountain College?
Blue Mountain College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Blue Mountain College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Blue Mountain College requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Blue Mountain College’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Blue Mountain College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Blue Mountain College transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Blue Mountain College on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Blue Mountain College’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Blue Mountain College received 141 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 141 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Blue Mountain College is 100.0%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Blue Mountain College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 141 accepted transfer students, 114 students enrolled - that means the yield was 80.85%.
Blue Mountain College accepts 100 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Blue Mountain College transfer GPA requirements?
Blue Mountain College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for Blue Mountain College
Blue Mountain College has noted the additional policies: A housing application and damage deposit ($50) or commuter deposit ($25) is required. An Immunization Form is required. A current photograph, two photos if campus housing is desired, are required..
Will you enjoy transferring to Blue Mountain College?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Blue Mountain College.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Blue Mountain...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Blue Mountain College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Blue Mountain College
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Blue Mountain College website
for more info.
Blue Mountain College accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Blue Mountain College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.55 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.69. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Blue Mountain College students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|420
|660
|540
|SAT Reading
|480
|540
|510
|2018 Total SAT Score
|900
|1200
|1050
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|17
|24
|20
|ACT Reading
|17
|24
|20
|2018 Total ACT Score
|34
|48
|41
Blue Mountain College’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for Blue Mountain College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring