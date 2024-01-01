Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Blue Mountain College

Will you enjoy Blue Mountain College as a transfer student?

Blue Mountain College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Blue Mountain College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Blue Mountain College.

Blue Mountain College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Blue Mountain College, 44.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Blue Mountain College, click here

Can you transfer into Blue Mountain College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Blue Mountain College? Blue Mountain College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Blue Mountain College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Blue Mountain College requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Blue Mountain College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Blue Mountain College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Blue Mountain College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Blue Mountain College received 141 transfer applicants. The school accepted 141 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Blue Mountain College is 100.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Blue Mountain College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Blue Mountain College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 141 accepted transfer students, 114 students enrolled - that means the yield was 80.85%. Blue Mountain College accepts 100 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Blue Mountain College transfer GPA requirements? Blue Mountain College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Blue Mountain College Blue Mountain College has noted the additional policies: A housing application and damage deposit ($50) or commuter deposit ($25) is required. An Immunization Form is required. A current photograph, two photos if campus housing is desired, are required..

Will you enjoy transferring to Blue Mountain College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Blue Mountain College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Blue Mountain... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Blue Mountain College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Blue Mountain College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Blue Mountain College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Blue Mountain College website for more info.

Blue Mountain College accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Blue Mountain College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.55 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.69. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Blue Mountain College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 660 540 SAT Reading 480 540 510 2018 Total SAT Score 900 1200 1050 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 34 48 41 Blue Mountain College’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for Blue Mountain College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Blue Mountain College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College