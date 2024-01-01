Will you get into Bluefield State College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Bluefield State College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bluefield State College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bluefield State College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bluefield State College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Bluefield State College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 965.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bluefield State College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bluefield State College is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Bluefield State College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.