To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Bob Jones University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Bob Jones University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Bob Jones University.

School Average Average SAT 1040.5 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Bob Jones University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Bob Jones University is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Bob Jones University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.