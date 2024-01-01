Will you get into California State University-Sacramento?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sacramento State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sacramento State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Sacramento State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sacramento State.

For a more detailed breakdown of California State University-Sacramento admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 947.5 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for Sacramento State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sacramento State is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Sacramento State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.