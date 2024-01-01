Will you get into University of Nevada, Reno?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Nevada, Reno’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Nevada, Reno Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Nevada, Reno.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Nevada, Reno?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Nevada, Reno is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Nevada, Reno is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.