To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Washington State University (WSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Washington State University (WSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Washington State University (WSU).

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Washington State University (WSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Washington State University (WSU) is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Washington State University (WSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.