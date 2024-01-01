Will you get into Oregon State University (OSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oregon State University (OSU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oregon State University (OSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Oregon State University (OSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oregon State University (OSU).

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oregon State University (OSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oregon State University (OSU) is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Oregon State University (OSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.