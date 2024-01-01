Will you get into Oregon State University (OSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oregon State University (OSU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oregon State University (OSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Oregon State University (OSU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oregon State University (OSU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Oregon State University (OSU) admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1105.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for Oregon State University (OSU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oregon State University (OSU) is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Oregon State University (OSU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)
Will I get into Oregon State University (OSU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Oregon State University (OSU)