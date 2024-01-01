Will you get into University of Oregon (UO)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UO.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UO’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UO Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UO.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for UO?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UO is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UO is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.