Will you get into University of Oregon (UO)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UO.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UO’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UO Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UO.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Oregon (UO) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1115.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for UO?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UO is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UO is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UO with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)
Will I get into UO with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Oregon (UO)