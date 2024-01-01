Will you get into Canisius College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Canisius.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Canisius’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Canisius Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Canisius.

For a more detailed breakdown of Canisius College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Canisius?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Canisius is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Canisius is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.