Will you get into Canisius College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Canisius.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Canisius’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Canisius Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Canisius.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1065.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Canisius?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Canisius is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Canisius is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Canisius with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College
Will I get into Canisius with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Canisius College