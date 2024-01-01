Will you get into Carson-Newman University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Carson-Newman University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Carson-Newman University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Carson-Newman University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Carson-Newman University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Carson-Newman University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.47

Is your high school GPA good enough for Carson-Newman University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Carson-Newman University is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Carson-Newman University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.