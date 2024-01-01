Will you get into Cazenovia College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cazenovia College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cazenovia College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Cazenovia College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cazenovia College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Cazenovia College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.1
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cazenovia College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cazenovia College is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Cazenovia College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College
-
Will I get into Cazenovia College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Cazenovia College