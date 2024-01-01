Will you get accepted?

Central Michigan University (CMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Central Michigan University (CMU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Central Michigan University (CMU) CampusReel At Central Michigan University (CMU), 28.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Central Michigan University (CMU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Central Michigan University (CMU)? Central Michigan University (CMU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Central Michigan University (CMU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Central Michigan University (CMU) requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Central Michigan University (CMU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Central Michigan University (CMU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Central Michigan University (CMU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Central Michigan University (CMU) received 2564 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1698 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Central Michigan University (CMU) is 66.22%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Central Michigan University (CMU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Central Michigan University (CMU) transfer GPA requirements? Central Michigan University (CMU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Central Michigan University (CMU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.9.

Additional Transfer Info for Central Michigan University (CMU) Central Michigan University (CMU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Central Michigan University (CMU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Central Michigan University (CMU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Mount Pleasant... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Central Michigan University (CMU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Central Michigan University (CMU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Central Michigan University (CMU) accepts 66.22% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Central Michigan University (CMU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.41 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.55. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Central Michigan University (CMU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 570 505 SAT Reading 450 570 510 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1140 1015 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 26 22 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 38 51 44 Central Michigan University (CMU)’s average SAT score is 1015. To be a competitive applicant for Central Michigan University (CMU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

