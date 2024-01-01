Will you get into Chowan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Chowan University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Chowan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Chowan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Chowan University.

School Average Average SAT 780.0 Average ACT 15.5 Average GPA 2.76

Is your high school GPA good enough for Chowan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Chowan University is 2.76 on a 4.0 scale.



Chowan University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.