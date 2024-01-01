Will you get into Clark Atlanta University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CAU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CAU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CAU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CAU.

School Average Average SAT 830.0 Average ACT 18.0 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for CAU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CAU is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and CAU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.