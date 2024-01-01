Will you get into Clemson University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Clemson University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Clemson University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Clemson University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Clemson University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Clemson University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1250.0 Average ACT 29.0 Average GPA 4.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Clemson University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Clemson University is 4.43 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Clemson University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.