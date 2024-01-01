Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Coastal Carolina University (CCU)

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Coastal Carolina University (CCU).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Coastal Carolina University (CCU), 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Coastal Carolina University (CCU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for Coastal Carolina University (CCU)? Coastal Carolina University (CCU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Coastal Carolina University (CCU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Coastal Carolina University (CCU) requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Coastal Carolina University (CCU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Coastal Carolina University (CCU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Coastal Carolina University (CCU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Coastal Carolina University (CCU) received 2256 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1262 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is 55.94%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Coastal Carolina University (CCU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) transfer GPA requirements? Coastal Carolina University (CCU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Coastal Carolina University (CCU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Coastal Carolina University (CCU) has noted the additional policies: SAT Reasoning/ACT scores and secondary school transcript required if transferring fewer than 24 semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to Coastal Carolina University (CCU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Conway... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Coastal Carolina University (CCU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) website for more info.

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) accepts 55.94% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Coastal Carolina University (CCU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.58 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.72. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 550 510 SAT Reading 460 540 500 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1090 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 35 48 41 Coastal Carolina University (CCU)’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for Coastal Carolina University (CCU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

