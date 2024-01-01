Will you get into Concordia University-Irvine?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concordia University Irvine.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concordia University Irvine’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Concordia University Irvine Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Concordia University Irvine.
For a more detailed breakdown of Concordia University-Irvine admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.54
Is your high school GPA good enough for Concordia University Irvine?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concordia University Irvine is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Concordia University Irvine is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine
-
Will I get into Concordia University Irvine with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Concordia University-Irvine