Will you get into Concordia University-Irvine?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concordia University Irvine.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concordia University Irvine’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Concordia University Irvine Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Concordia University Irvine.

For a more detailed breakdown of Concordia University-Irvine admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Concordia University Irvine?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concordia University Irvine is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Concordia University Irvine is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.